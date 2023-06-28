Pöttinger has made the decision not to exhibit at next year’s SIMA show scheduled to take place from 24 to 27 November in Paris, France.

Austrian machinery manufacturer, Pöttinger, has made the decision not to exhibit at next year’s SIMA show scheduled to take place from 24 to 27 November in Paris, France.

The manufacturer cited that the international trade fairs taking place in close proximity of each other (presumably SIMA and EIMA) create certain challenges for both exhibitors and visitors.

The company is sticking with the trade fair tradition but asked all international trade fair organisations to coordinate their schedules better for the benefit of visitors and exhibitors in the future.

In the meantime, Pöttinger is focusing on communicating directly with its clients in the form of dealer and smaller national events.