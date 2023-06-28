Austrian machinery manufacturer, Pottinger has made the decision not to exhibit at next year’s SIMA show scheduled to take place from 24-27 November in Paris, France.

The manufacturer cited that international trade fairs taking place in close proximity of each other creates certain challenges for both exhibitors and visitors, and as result the decision was made to withdraw its participation from the 2024 event.

The company is sticking with the trade fair tradition, but asked international trade fair organisations to coordinate their schedules better for the benefit of visitors and exhibitors in the future.

In the meantime, Pottinger says it will instead focus on communicating directly with its clients in the form of dealer and smaller national events.