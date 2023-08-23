Pöttinger has taken the wraps off new Novacat V 8400 and Novacat V 9200 butterfly combination mowers. The new units have maximum working widths of 8.4 and 9.2 metres respectively. The launch comes one year after the Austrian manufacturer launched the larger version of the mower combination, the Novacat V 10000.

Pottinger says that angled booms allow for an extremely short headstock, which creates a lighter-weight configuration, with the center of gravity closer to the tractor.

Compact design

Pöttinger say that angled booms allow for an extremely short headstock which creates a lighter-weight configuration with the centre of gravity closer to the tractor.

The manufacturer says that the centre pivot mounting on the mower units provides a floating travel of + 20° and -16° for perfect ground tracking. Hydraulic weight alleviation provides uniform ground pressure over the cutter bar. The mowers feature a hydraulic collision safety device which folds backwards and raises if it comes in contact with an obstacle. The mowers can be operated via a control terminal or through IsoBus. On both systems, both mower units can be lifted separately using just one spool valve, which also actuates the transport safety interlock. For road transport, the mower is hydraulically folded vertically through 92° and then locked hydraulically in the transport position.