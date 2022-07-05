Pöttinger’s new belt type trailed merger has a working widths of up to 9.2m with central swathing, and 8.7m when side swathing.

Merger

Pöttinger announced the details of its first belt-type trailed merger, the Mergento VT 9220.

The machine features working widths of up to 9.2m with central swathing, and 8.7m when side swathing (to the left or right).

It is designed for the safe handling of crops such as alfalfa and clover, as well as grass and straw.

The conveyor unit consists of the pickup, the crop press roller and the cross-conveyor belt. The crop is gently collected using the six-row controlled pickup which delivers the crop to the cross-conveyor belt. Pöttinger says the cam track makes the tines retract just before the belt.

The transfer point is 120mm higher than the cross-conveyor belt which allows the forage to fall freely on to the conveyor belt.

The manufacturer says the flow of crop pushes the forage on to the belt. Pöttinger explains that the chassis rollers are positioned very close to the point the tines contact the crop, which ensures ground tracking.

The centre pivot mounting of the belt units allows for 3D ground tracking. Pöttinger claims that its boom design with three hydraulic cylinders react within a split second to any bumps in the ground.

In centre-swath mode, the vertical freedom of movement is +475mm to –195mm, while lateral float is +30° to –13°. The inclination in the direction of travel can move from +11.5° to –0°.

At the headland, the Mergento switches off the cross-conveyor belts automatically, while engaging automatically once again at the beginning of the next pass. The direction of rotation and the position of the two cross-conveyor belts can be adjusted from the cab.

Tedder

Pöttinger also unveiled a new 10-rotor linkage-mounted tedder, the HIT V 11100. Featuring six swept tine arms on each 1.42m rotor contributing to a 10.7m working width, the unit has a short three-point headstock to place its centre of gravity close to the tractor.

All Pöttinger HIT tedders feature a pivoting headstock. The new unit is equipped with a ball eye and linkage rod combined with two hydraulic centring cylinders.

The high centring force of the hydraulic cylinders is designed for smooth guidance of the 10 rotors without swaying.

The company says each hydraulic cylinder is fitted with a nitrogen accumulator to cushion horizontal movements while an additional rubber buffer absorbs shocks.

In the transport position, the two outer rotors on each side are folded through 180°. An electric transport interlock is available as option.

Warning signs and LED road lights are standard.

The HIT V 11100 is 3.4m high and 2.99m wide when in transport.

Novacat V 10000 mowers

The new Novacat V 10000 replaces the outgoing Novacat A10 a front/rear butterfly combination mowing unit. It is available with a headstock for 3m – or 3.5m-wide front mowers, making working widths of up to 9.62m and 10.02m possible.

Revised electronics and hydraulics mean the hydraulic cylinders integrated into the booms can shift the cutter bar by up to 370mm on each side for overlap on slopes and when cornering.

Meanwhile, Pöttinger says the ground pressure can automatically be adapted to the working width through an optimum hydraulic weight alleviation adjustment system which is available as an option.

Two control options

The V 10000 is equipped with the latest Isobus-compatible preselect control system as standard. With this, all mower functions can be preselected and operated using the tractor’s remote valves, while only one double-acting hydraulic connection is required.

The control system allows the mower units to be lifted individually. The hydraulics are also used to fold the side guard (optional), adjust the working width and operate the transport lock. The control terminal features an integrated maintenance indicator, which displays the next maintenance tasks such as greasing points and oil changes, that are required, depending on the hours worked.

The second control choice is the optional Isobus-compatible system. This means the unit can be controlled either using an Isobus tractor terminal or the new third-generation Power Control, Expert 75, or the CCI 1200 control terminals. The hydraulic oil supply is via load-sensing.

With this option, all functions such as individual lifting of the mower units, working width adjustment, side guard folding and transport interlock are controlled directly, with some integrated into automatic function sequences. A new feature here is section control activation, while the individual mower units can also automatically be raised and lowered at the headland.

An automatic inclination system is also available, meaning that on slopes the mower units are shifted automatically so that no stripes are left standing, even if the mower drifts sideways.

As an option, the unit can be equipped with the ‘Collector’ cross conveyor belt and ‘Cross Flow’ auger for merging swaths.

Rake

Pöttinger has added the new TOP 882 C to its range of centre-swath twin-rotor rakes. Replacing the outgoing TOP 842 C, the TOP 882 C features a working width of 7.7m to 8.8m. Pöttinger says the longer boom allows swath width adjustment between 1.3m and 2.6m, designed to work between forage harvesters and forage wagons. With a rotor diameter of 3.7m, the transport height is still below 4m.

Pöttinger continues to use its proven Multitast jockey wheel system, in which the wheel tracks the ground in front of the tines to respond to each undulation. The firm’s recently introduced Flowtast glide bar, which replaces the rotor chassis wheels, is also available as an option. Pöttinger currently has one of these working in Ireland and says it’s especially suitable for soft and damp soil conditions.

Working width is set hydraulically, while the lifting sequence can be individually adapted. For uniform rotor lifting, the machine is equipped with a flow splitter as standard. Meanwhile, an individual rotor lifting system with electrical preselect for raking headlands and field borders is also available. The TOP 882 C features a continuously adjustable cam track 420mm diameter.

Wagon updates

Pöttinger has introduced a new chop system to its Jumbo 8000 forage wagons, claiming it is capable of chopping forage almost 30% shorter than before. According to the Austrian manufacturer, the new drive concept, rotor and chopping system, which is fitted with 65 knives, can achieve a theoretical chop length of 25mm, compared to the previous 34mm theoretical chop length. The firm says 15% more power is required up front to achieve this shorter chop.

The automatic loading system now features an additional optional sensor on the rotor scraper carrier. This means that up to four sensors (torque on the rotor, hydraulic pressures, material loading, etc) are used to optimise the loading process.

The new sensor system detects the pre-compaction of the forage directly above the rotor and activates the scraper floor before any mechanical damage can occur. Despite the shorter 25mm knife spacing, it is still possible to use the Autocut automatic knife sharpening system.

Contactless steered axles

The Jumbo wagons now come with contactless electronic steered axles. Developed together with Me Mobil Elektronik GMBH, the new development does away with the mechanical steering angle sensor between the tractor and loader wagon, Pöttinger says.

The steering signal is determined using a special high-resolution sensor, while the system places no extra demands on the tractor. With the contactless steering system, there is no need to fit a mechanical steering rod to transmit the angle of articulation between tractor and wagon.

Pöttinger claims a tighter steering angle is now possible between the tractor and wagon, as the tractor tyre can no longer collide with the steering rod. The electronic control system also makes it possible to adapt the steering performance to different driving speeds and operating situations, or to lock the axles in the straight-ahead position.

