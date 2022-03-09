The capacities of the six new Jumbo 8000 models goes unchanged from the Jumbo 7000 series.

Pöttinger has announced it will complement its current Jumbo 7000 lineup with a shorter chopping Jumbo 8000 range later this year.

Although little information surrounding exact specifications has been released, new models are believed to be largely based on the latest Jumbo 7000.

Underneath, all main components are said to have been redesigned, in particular the chopping system and rotor.

The rotor diameter remains at 850mm but the chopping system will see 65 knives instead of 48 in the Jumbo 7000 series.

This translates to a 30% shorter chop or a theoretical chop length of 25mm (34mm with Jumbo 7000).

However, the shorter chop does come with an additional 15% greater power requirement, meaning the Jumbo 8000 is designed for tractors ranging from 250hp to 500hp.

Load capacity of the six models – 8380 DB (38m³), 8400 (40m³), 8450 DB (45m³), 8470 (47m³), 8520 DB (52m³) and 8540 (54m³) – remain the same as the Jumbo 7000 series.

Despite the tight 25mm knife spacing, each of the 65 blades are individually protected and are still compatible with the Autocut sharpening system.

The automatic loading function is now available with an optional sensor on the rotor scraper carrier. It works to measure the pre-compaction of the forage and activates the scraper floor if the pressure is too high within the loading chamber.

The Austrian manufacturer expects the Jumbo 8000 to arrive in August.