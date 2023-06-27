Pöttinger Ireland presented its latest third-generation Terrasem V 6000 6m trailed drill combination. The Terrasem railed drill is available in 4m, 6m, 8m and 9m working widths and with the option of a split hopper to apply both seed and fertiliser as opposed to just seed.

First up is a row of hydraulically adjustable levelling paddles followed by two gangs of 510mm discs for seedbed preparation. A wave disc option is available for shallower cultivations. Next up is a full row of staggered rubber packer wheels for consolidation purposes before sowing takes place.

Pöttinger uses its double disc coulters for accurate seed placement. These 380mm disc coulters have central adjustment between 40kg and 120kg.

Row spacing of 12.5cm is standard with 16.7cm optional.

Once seed has been placed, the ground around it is consolidated using the rubber packer wheels. For configurations placing both seed and fertiliser (or a second crop), it can be placed at a separate depth to seed, if required. The metering unit is controlled via a radar sensor or GPS signal from the tractor.

A number of features and options are available including seed flow sensors and the Intelligent Distribution System (IDS) which controls seed outlets for setting tramlines and half width shut-off, etc.

The 6m unit is fitted standard with a 3,600l hopper while a larger 4,700l option is available. List pricing starts from €164,266 plus VAT.