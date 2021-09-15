The new range of Impress 3000 balers will be available from October.

Five years on from Pöttinger’s initial launch of the Impress round balers, the range has undergone a facelift and now boasts a number of improvements and extra features, as well as a fresh design and new name.

Fixed chamber models are denoted by the F after their number, V for variable chamber and C for combination baler wrapper units.

The basic range still includes the two fixed-chamber Impress 3130F Master and Pro balers, as well as three models each for the variable chamber balers.

The Impress 3160 and Impress 3190 V models are available without a chopping unit and the V Master with a 16-knife chopping unit. The V Pro version offers a 32-knife chopping unit, load sensing and Isobus control, as well as numeric automatic functions.

The line-up is rounded off with three baler and wrapper combinations: Impress 3130 FC Pro fixed-chamber with a bale diameter of 1.3m; Impress 3160 VC Pro; and Impress 3190 VC Pro variable chamber models, with respective chamber sizes of up to 1.55m and 1.85m. Bales of up to 1.5m can be wrapped.

The binding unit is completely new and is one of the most major changes introduced to the entire range.

All balers can be equipped with film-on-film binding using a tail binding unit. The roller is now braked hydraulically instead of electrically.

For frequent changing between net and film, the option is available to specify a second binding roll holder so that the spare roll can be left in place. An optional loading system is now available to aid replacement of net or film.

Components such as the floating pickup, rotor and chopping unit see no changes. That said, bale pressure has been increased by 20% on V models for higher density bales.

Other optional equipment include an LED light package on Pro models, air hose reel for cleaning, moisture sensors, more tyre size (620 and 710) options and the option of a 1,000rpm driveline on V and Master models.

Pro models have a new Power Control 3.0 terminal, which uses a combination of membrane keys and a 5in touch monitor. An optional camera system can be used for further monitoring.

Improvements have been made to wrapper units on combination models. The pre-stretch, holding and cutting device have been revised.

The wrapping table can rotate the bale before and after wrapping to tidy up ends of the wrap layers.

Maintenance is now monitored by a service counter and informs the operator. The 3000 series will be made available from October onwards.