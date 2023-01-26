The new Boss 3000 is available in three sizes with load capacities of 18.7m³, 21.3m³ and 23.5m³ as both high profile and low profile versions.

The majority of Pöttinger’s most recent forage wagon updates have been applicable to its larger scale contractor machines, the Jumbo 8000 in particular.

The latest news from the Austrian manufacturer is on the other end of the scale and applies to the Boss 3000 forage wagon range.

One of the major updates is the addition of the tried and tested Supermatic tine conveyor unit.

The new Boss 3000 is available in three sizes with load capacities of 18.7m³, 21.3m³ and 23.5m³ as both high profile and low profile (LP) versions.

The tine conveyor system originates from the Euroboss series that is expected to be phased out later this year.

The loading system can be ordered with three or four arms, the latter said to be more suitable for heavy crops.

As standard, the Boss range is driven at 540rpm PTO speed, while 1,000rpm is optional. Power requirements range from just 60hp to 110hp.

Six knives can be slotted in as an option. The knife bank with 16 or 31 knives can be folded out by an optional hydraulic system and then swung out alongside using Easymove. All the knives are individually protected against foreign objects.

Ground tracking

The 1.8m pickup fitted has the ability to move 120mm at the outermost tine, while ground tracking can be optimised with the Autotast active parallel lift drawbar.

Furthermore, the five pick-up tine carriers, which are guided by a cam track, are driven by a maintenance-free V-belt.

A hydraulically dry forage extension can now be equipped with an automatic folding system. Optional nets prevent the crop from falling out between the struts. An LED lighting package is also available.

In addition to Isobus compatibility as standard, wagons can be equipped with three different types of control systems, ranging from simple pre-selects operated by the tractor spool valve to entry-level automation with power-beyond hydraulics for the scraper floor or load-sensing hydraulics operated directly from the control terminal.

If the tractor is not equipped with an Isobus terminal, a wide variety of control terminals are available.

The chain drive on the loading unit is greased by a lubrication system as standard. If any maintenance is needed, the wagon indicates the job in the service counter, which is also standard.