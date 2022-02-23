An optional sensor is available to monitor the loading torque on the rotor which can be used instead of the compression flap to control the automatic loading system.

Pöttinger has optimised the front panels on its Europrofi Combiline forage wagon range. This leaves the automatic forage compression flap controlling the automatic loading function more adjustable to the crop.

The spring-loaded flap works by switching on and off the scraper floor with a time delay. On the standard versions, two basic positions can be set manually.

Hydraulic adjustment of the flap’s inclination is available as an option.

For example, this also allows the flap to be fully retracted so that the top section of the loading chamber can be opened when the wagon is being used as a trailer if working alongside a forage harvester and the optional roof ropes have been removed.

A further option is a sensor to monitor the loading torque on the pickup rotor, which can also control the movement of the scraper floor based on its torque reading.

The 2,000mm wide forage compression flap ensures perfect filling of the loading chamber, right up to the edges.

This, Pöttinger says, is an important option while lifting wet or heavy crops in the event forage may not reach the compression flap.

The operator can choose between the compression flap or rotor torque sensor from the cab to suit the crop.