DAERA has confirmed that housing measures, introduced in November 2022 to help stop avian influenza spreading, have been lifted from Tuesday 18 April.
Similar announcements have been made by authorities in England and Wales, and counterparts in the Republic of Ireland. Scotland did not enforce a housing order this past winter.
In NI, the lifting of restrictions means poultry and other captive birds can be kept outside, however, mandatory biosecurity measures as part of an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone remain in force, and all poultry gatherings are still banned.
