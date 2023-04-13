A poultry housing order from the Department of Agriculture is to be lifted on 18 April.

The move will mean that flock keepers will then be able to let their birds outside.

Instated via legislation to prevent the spread of avian influenza from wild birds to domestic flocks, the legal requirement to confine poultry has been in place since 7 November 2022.

The Department said that the decision to now withdraw the housing order is based on a number of parameters, which indicate a reducing risk of bird flu incursion.

These parameters include the fact that no case of bird flu has been confirmed in Ireland in wild birds for a period of five weeks, that there are now reduced numbers of migratory waterfowl present, that temperatures are increasing and daylight hours are lengthening.

From 18 April, flock keepers will be permitted to allow their birds access to open areas and runs.

However, the Department has urged flock owners to remain vigilant, as, notwithstanding the reduced risk, there is still the possibility of the virus being present in the environment or being transmitted to their flock by wild birds.

Flocks have been constrained indoors since early November. \ Claire Nash

Other specific poultry biosecurity requirements that were introduced on 19 September 2022 also remain in place.

These include measures to ensure that poultry or other captive birds cannot come into contact with wild birds, that all areas that poultry and captive birds have access to must be fenced and that they are restricted from access to open or permanent standing water.

The Department warned that bird owners should continue to remain vigilant, monitor their birds for any signs of disease and implement strict disease control measures.

“In particular, birds should continue to be fed indoors or under cover where wild birds cannot have access,” it said.

Further information on enhanced poultry biosecurity requirements can be found here.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has notified its members that bird flu housing measures will also end on Tuesday 18 April.

However, like the Republic, the bird flu prevention zone mandatory biosecurity measures will remain in force for all birds and all poultry gatherings remain banned.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “It’s good news for our poultry producers that the end of the housing order will come into effect next week.

“However, it’s extremely important that poultry and backyard keepers remain vigilant, as migratory birds are still present here in Northern Ireland, meaning the risk of avian influenza has not disappeared. The risk of disease should still be on everyone’s radar.”

