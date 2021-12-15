Another case of bird flu has been confirmed on a commercial duck farm near Castleblayney in Co Monaghan, bringing the tally to five in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) and 52 in the UK.

Four cases in the Republic of Ireland are in Co Monaghan, while one is in Co Cavan.

The first two flocks were depopulated last week and depopulation of a third flock is nearing completion.

In Northern Ireland, the agriculture minister Edwin Poots announced two confirmed cases and two suspected cases.

“The location of these outbreaks are as follows; one in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, one in Broughshane, Co Antrim, one near Armagh, Co Armagh and the fourth case outside Coagh, Co Tyrone,” he said.

Minister Poots described the latest UK developments as the largest ever outbreak of avian influenza.

Andy Boylan, IFA poultry chair, has said the industry “is not in a good position.”

“I am very concerned about this, people are already suffering with rising costs on poultry farms and now they have this serious issue,” he told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Boylan said that while affected farmers will receive compensation from the Government, this is only to cover the cost of losing the birds affected.

“They will be out of business a long time and I’d be worried about those who have payments outstanding, especially in the duck sector, as these farms have expanded a lot in the last few years,” he said.