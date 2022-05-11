While the Department of Agriculture says there is a reduced risk of avian influenza, it has asked poultry keepers to remain vigilant.

The Department of Agriculture has announced the removal of the ban on the gathering of poultry for sale or shows from Monday, 16 May 2022.

The legal requirement for the specific poultry biosecurity measures including the sale and show ban had been introduced to control the spread of avian influenza in November 2021.

The Department says the decision to now remove the biosecurity measures is based on “indicators” of reduced risk of avian influenza. This includes the fact that no case of bird flu has been confirmed in Ireland in wild birds for a period of over six weeks, reduced numbers of migratory waterfowl and increasing environmental temperatures and daylight hours.

The lifting of the ban on live poultry sales and shows comes after the housing ban for domestic flocks was lifted on 29 April.

‘Remain vigilant’

However, the Department said it is urging flock owners to “remain vigilant and to continue to use the highest standards of biosecurity”. It said that notwithstanding the reduced risk, there is still the possibility of the virus being present in the environment or being transmitted to their flock by wild birds.

The Department also reminded all poultry owners, including those who keep only one or two birds, of their legal obligation to register their premises with the Department.

