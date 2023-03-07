Synonymous with machinery for harvesting grass and cereals for many years, Claas has been making solid inroads into the tractor business, particularly over the course of the past decade.

This stemmed from a move in February 2003, over 20 years ago, when Helmut Claas signed an agreement which saw Claas acquire the Renault Agriculture tractor brand. Since then, the company has progressed in leaps and bounds, building in the region of 220,000 tractors including its Xerion range. Today, the firm manufactures up to 75 tractors daily, across 105 models from 75hp to 460hp at the Le Mans plant in France. These tractors are exported to over 80 countries worldwide, meaning Claas is becoming a big player in the market.