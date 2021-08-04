Pictured from left is the shearling ram and reserve overall champion exhibited by Michael Power, judge Jim Fletcher and ram lamb and overall champion exhibited by Alymer Power.

The South of Ireland Hampshire Down Sheep Breeders held its annual show and sale on 27 July in Tullow Livestock Mart, Co Carlow.

Judge was Jim Fletcher of the Loughan Moss flock, Co Down, who awarded both champion and reserve to the Powerpack flock of Alymer Power, Co Limerick.

Securing the overall championship was the ram lamb first-prizewinner, which later sold for €920.

The shearling Powerpack ram took the reserve plaudits, but unfortunately failed to meet his reserve.

In total, there were 41 lots on offer, with 80% finding new homes, with averages up on the year.

Top-selling lot on the day was a ram lamb from the Whitehart flock of Michael White, which hit the market at €940.

White also took the prize for best opposite sex with his shearling that later sold for €530.

Annora Whitley also got two ewe lambs away at €610 and €650.

100% clearance at Jalex on-farm sale

James Alexander hosted his second annual breeding sheep sale on his farm in Randalstown over the weekend. The sale of over 1,000 sheep is said to be the biggest on-farm sale staged by one farmer and proved a resounding success. The Jalex farm is well known across Ireland and the UK and this all helped, with buyers coming from all around. A testament to the quality on show was that 100% of the sheep sold on the day to record an average of £268.

Prices were led by a call of £580 for a super sharp-headed Suffolk gimmer, with a pen of Suffolk Cheviot mules selling for £440.

Beatties Valais Blacknose in demand

Richard and Selina Beattie from Omagh hosted their annual Valais Blacknose production sale last month, with prices hitting 6,600gns. This was paid for a gimmer sired by Highland Darragh and goes back to one of the flock’s foundation females. Securing the sale topper was Eimer Rodgers, Douglas. Hitting 4,000gns was a ewe by Highland Duke that headed to England with Steve Jones. Her ewe lamb at foot secured a further bid of 2,600gns, purchased by Tyrone-based John Haughey.

A number of other lots hit £4,000-plus, with stock ewes averaging £4,253, ewe lambs £3,042 and ram lambs £3,042.