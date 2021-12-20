Over the past year, the Irish Farmers Journal has partnered with French-based ag-tech startup Sencrop to install 24 of the company's weather stations around the country, in conjunction with our From the Tramlines series.

It brings to 48 the number of stations installed as part of the network. Since its launch in the Irish market in 2019, Sencrop’s presence on Irish farms has grown considerably. However, the company has plans to grow even further.

Earlier this week, we caught up with business development manager for Ireland and UK Harry Atkinson about the growth and development of its wireless digital weather platform in Ireland.

Listen to the full podcast below