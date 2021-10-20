Preferential treatment of the livestock sector in the battle against climate change would be divisive among farmers and risked causing a “disastrous” urban-rural divide, Professor John Sweeney of NUI Maynooth has claimed.

He warned that allowing the farm sector to take a “lighter load” in terms of carbon emissions reductions would result in an “unbearable” burden being foisted on other sectors of the economy such as transport and energy generation, and on society as a whole.

Prof Sweeney made his remarks on a webinar hosted by the British-Irish Chamber of Commerce, titled The road to COP 26: the role of the agri-food sector.

Minister McConalogue pointed out that farming was the cornerstone of the country’s rural economy

However, speaking at the same event, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue insisted that producing meat and dairy proteins would remain “the bedrock of Ireland’s food industry” into the future, despite the undoubted challenges of climate change.

While accepting that Ireland faced challenges in terms of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from agriculture, and deteriorating water quality, Minister McConalogue pointed out that farming was the cornerstone of the country’s rural economy.

He claimed that moving away from grass-based livestock production would not make sense for Ireland either “economically or environmentally” as this was “our key competitive advantage”.

Minister McConalogue said the Irish farm sector would “live up to its climate change obligations” and he pointed out that cuts in overall carbon emissions from farming would be detailed in the upcoming sectoral targets.

In a hard-hitting presentation, however, Prof Sweeney argued that the impact of agriculture on climate change was likely to be the primary focus of discussions at the upcoming COP 26 conference in Glasgow.

Prof Sweeney claimed that since reducing methane offered a “quick fix” to the immediate challenge of slowing the rise in global temperatures – because of its far greater atmospheric heating capability than carbon dioxide – the impact of livestock farming would inevitably be central to the Glasgow summit which kicks off on 31 October.

The IFA’s Geraldine O’Sullivan accepted that “behavioural change” was needed from farmers, but she said clarity from Government around funding for this transition was also required.