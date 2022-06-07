The Department of Agriculture has begun to issue 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application error notifications to farmers it identified as making errors in its preliminary check of applications.

The preliminary checks aim to identify any possible over-claims, overlaps or dual claims made when applying for BPS online.

Farmers or their advisers may correct such issues identified during the preliminary checks without facing a penalty if they do so before 21 June.

A response should be issued by the farmer or adviser to the Department through www.agfood.ie before this date.

Correspondence

Farmers and their advisers have been encouraged to check the correspondence section of their BPS online account for notification under the preliminary checks and a text message notification will be issued where a farmer has opted to receive text message alerts from the Department.

Farmers can contact the Department on 057-867 4422 in relation to 2022 BPS application and preliminary check notification queries.

The same number can be used by farmers wishing to contact the Department with queries relating to registering for the www.agfood.ie portal.