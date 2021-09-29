There was unanimous agreement that the current system of leasing of entitlements must change under the next CAP to ensure support remains with the active farmer and prevents a scenario whereby “armchair” farmers are receiving CAP payments through continual leasing of entitlements.

Macra president John Keane said: “The leasing of entitlements and that position that someone can lease out entitlements and hold those for a number of years is something which can’t continue and must be brought back in to fund a functioning national reserve and, in essence, support the active young farmers.”

McCormack said the ICMSA has proposed that entitlements which are leased should be subject to a 5% clawback on their value per annum. Tim Cullinan said the IFA’s proposal is that where any farmer who is leasing out entitlements in excess of two years, these entitlements would be subject to a trading system whereby the farmer would be properly rewarded for the value of the entitlements.

There was a significant difference between the farm leaders in terms of their views on eco schemes, CRISS (frontloading) and convergence.

Starting with eco schemes, the INHFA, ICSA and IGG were all supportive of funding being set at 25% of direct payments and a flat-rate payment mechanism.

Macra na Feirme and the IFA want a lower funding model of 20% of direct payments, with Macra supportive of a flat-rate payment while the IFA is not. The ICMSA states that it is opposed to eco schemes.

On CRISS or frontloading, the INHFA said it was delighted with this proposal and supports funding of 10% paid out on 15ha.

Macra na Feirme, IGG and the ICSA are all opposed to CRISS and frontloading, while Tim Cullinan said IFA members’ views differ, offering his own view that he does not agree with it.

The INHFA is supporting 100% convergence and the full flattening of payments, a view which differed to all other panellists, who want to maintain the minimum level proposed of 85%.