Wooded or scrub areas and areas with high grasses are where ticks are most commonly found, with wild deer often subject to tick bites. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

There have been greater reports this year of the presence of ticks on both humans and animals, leading to a greater risk of those exposed to ticks of being infected by Lyme disease.

The infective bacterium that causes Lyme disease is carried in the gut of certain ticks. If these infected ticks attach to the human body (through biting), they can slowly feed and over time may transmit the bacterium to their human host.

The disease is not spread from person to person but animals may carry infected ticks. The tick is a vector of the disease, found in forested areas, tall grass or brush, leaf litter and shrubs, as well as on wildlife such as deer, domestic livestock and pets.

The first symptom of Lyme disease is often a rash that can appear three to 30 days after the tick bite. Other symptoms include fever, chills, headaches, stiff neck, fatigue, muscle aches and joint pains; symptoms similar to that of a cold or flu. Occasionally, a severe form of Lyme disease can develop and the heart, joints or the nervous system can be affected.

If recognised early, Lyme disease can be easily treated with antibiotics through a visit to your local GP. If unrecognised and untreated, chronic conditions may occur.

Top tips to avoid Lyme disease

Carry out a risk assessment: determine whether you/family/employees may be exposed to tick bites and at risk of developing Lyme disease.

Avoid/decrease the risk of tick bites: avoid bushy, overgrown, grassy and woody areas, especially in spring and early summer when young ticks are feeding.

Use personal protective measures: prevent infection by wearing long-sleeved shirts fitted at the wrist, long trousers tucked into socks or work boots and a hat. Light-coloured clothing assists in spotting ticks. Wear protective gloves when handling dead animals.

Perform tick checks: check clothing every three to four hours for ticks and also at the end of the working day. Check any equipment also.

Remove ticks early: prompt removal of attached ticks (within 24 hours) can decrease the risk of infection. If a tick is found, remove it using tweezers or a tick removal tool by gripping it close to the skin and pulling it away without twisting or crushing the tick. Wash the area as soon as possible with soap and water and apply an antiseptic cream. Check for a rash over the next few weeks and consult your doctor if a rash or other symptoms develop.

Train and educate workers on the risks that ticks pose and how to avoid them. Workers should be able to recognise and know symptoms, sources of infection and prevention measures.

Notify your family members/employees if you find a tick on your body so that they are made aware of the hazard.