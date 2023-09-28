Increased buying demand for short keep store lambs has boosted prices by £3 to £5 per head at marts across the country.

Driving the price rise has been a growing number of farmers purchasing lambs to utilise autumn grass as ground conditions become unsuitable for cattle.

Well fleshed lambs weighing 38kg to 42kg liveweight are making anywhere from £96 to £105 per head, depending on quality.

Lambs between 34kg and 38kg are making £92 to £97 per head with lighter lots and hill breeds weighing closer to 30kg selling upwards from £65.

Factory prices

Base quotes for lambs are edging up with farmers reporting 525p to 530p/kg on offer, with some farmers handling bigger numbers able to secure 5p to 10p/kg over base.

There are also deals payable to 21.5kg carcase weight at some plants, while others adhere strictly to a 21kg limit. Lamb price in England is running ahead of NI with 550p/kg widely available.

