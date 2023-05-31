CAN price in Northern Ireland has dropped back below £350/t.

CAN prices have dropped below £350/t, putting straight nitrogen fertilisers at their lowest value since August 2021.

Quotes issued midweek by merchants taking delivery of new fertiliser stocks, put CAN on a starting price around £340/ to £345/t, down £25/t in just over one week.

However, farmers purchasing larger quantities, and in a position to make full payment on delivery, have secured deals as low as £330/t.

Some merchants have hinted at further price corrections for June, with prices in Britain down as low as £300/t for 34% ammonium nitrate.

Farmers should price around as some merchants with older stocks are still quoting in the region of £380/t.

Compounds have also seen significant reductions, with £20/t coming off most grassland products including 25-5-5, which can now be purchased as low as £415 to £425/t. Other zero-phosphorus products have dipped below £400/t.

Read more

Wind generation peaked at 78% in April