These three-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 64kg and sold for €100 each in Bandon on Monday.

The price of both Friesian bull calves and beef-cross calves eased again this week by €7/head to €10/head on average.

However, speaking to mart managers, there is a huge gap appearing between the top and bottom third of calves.

Good-quality calves are still in high demand and are commanding decent prices. However, poorer-quality calves are starting to pull down the overall average calf price.

Friesian bulls are back on last week by €11/head to an average of €51/head. Comparing this with the same week last year, Friesian bulls were running €18/head above this week’s figure at an average of €69/head.

Early-maturing beef-sired calves were just over €10/head back on last week’s prices, with one-month-old Angus and Hereford bull calves averaging €165/head and €190/head respectively.

Again, comparing these stock types to the same week last year shows the vast difference, with average prices of €222 and €256/head, some €60/head back on last year.

Continental calf numbers in mart sales remain low, so averages are seeing greater movement week to week depending on demand and quality.