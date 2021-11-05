The long walk in autumn sunshine is keeping cows at grass on many farms in the south and southeast.

The prices continue to go up and the global milk supply is not going up. As reported, the Ornua equivalent milk price lifted 1.3c/litre for October.

This week, Ornua released the index result at 125.6 (36c/l ex-VAT or 38c/l incl VAT). This is up from 121.8 (34.7c/l ex-VAT) the previous month.

In addition, the Ornua value payment payable to members in the month is €7.95m, which equated to 8.1% of gross purchases in the month (year to date 6.6%).

This is another 3.37c/litre on to the base price, bringing the all-in comparable price to 39.4c/litre ex-VAT for October.

For comparison, the September monthly milk league showed an average of 34.7c/litre base price, leaving a difference of 4.7c/litre before the co-op sets October milk price next week.

GDT bounce

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index also bounced this week, up 4.3%. In this auction, whole milk powder was up 2.7% and skim milk powder was up 6.6%. The significance is New Zealand is now at peak milk supply.

UK production in September was down 7.0m litres and 0.6% on the same month last year. Volumes for the calendar year so far are within 0.5% of last year.

The latest figures indicate that the UK is now running between 1.5% and 2% below last year’s levels.

New Zealand milk volumes in September - a month before its peak - were 2.59m tonnes, which is down 118,000t and 4.36% on last year on a volume basis, and down 4% on a solids basis.

Australian milk volumes in September were 842.4m litres, which is down 26m litres and 2.94% on last year.

The price indicators suggest a rising market and the producers are not able to increase volumes for one reason or another, depending on the part of the world; feed prices, environmental restrictions or inability to increase stock numbers, etc.