Christmas dinner will cost 4.3% more than last year according to figures from Kantar. \ Claire Nash

The average price of Christmas dinner for four has reached €30.97, which is 4.3% higher than last year according to the latest Irish grocery market share figures from Kantar.

The 11 products representing the Christmas meal are:

Small fresh whole turkey.

1kg ham.

400g stuffing.

Packet of mince pies.

500g sprouts.

250g gravy granules.

2.5kg of potatoes.

500g carrots.

500g parsnips.

1 jar of cranberry sauce.

1 bottle sparkling wine.

Retail analyst at Kantar Emer Healy said: “Grocery price inflation stands at 1.2% over the latest 12 weeks as prices have been put under pressure by a series of supply chain issues complicated by Brexit and the pandemic.

“We’re already seeing prices for some festive staples nudge up,” she said.

Emer said that despite higher prices, shoppers are still eager to make up for lost time this Christmas.

“Premium own-label sales are rising, up by 2.4% over the latest 12 weeks. We saw premium own-label sales break records last December when sales topped €140,000 and the figure may be even larger this year,” she said.

Grocery sales

Grocery sales declined by 6.4% during the past 12 weeks and 7.1% during the past month because people buying less for meals at home and more in restaurants.

The research also shows that compared with the highs of 2020, however, growth remains strong compared with pre-pandemic times and sales grew by 8.9% versus 2019.

Online grocery sales

Online grocery sales soared this month, over one in ten people purchased groceries online and as a result digital sales grew by 14.3% over the past four weeks.

Healy said: “First-time online grocery converts were the main driver behind the jump in sales, showing the channel is yet to hit its ceiling in Ireland.

“We could see online orders grow even further as people start to limit time spent out of their homes under the latest restrictions.”