The price of a pint of Guinness is going up in pubs and restaurants.

I see Diageo is increasing the price of a pint again. By 4c this time. It isn’t long since I told you about the last pint price rise of 12c (on Guinness) back in January.

Heineken announced an increase last November.

What I don’t understand is that gas prices have gone back from €200/MWh to €26/MWh and yet Boortmalt is still implementing a €10/t charge on malting barley suppliers to partially cover drying and logistics costs.

What is that charge for now? In a year when tillage farmers are being hit on yield, price and weather, didn’t I hear that 1c in a €5 pint goes to the farmer, so another cent would double their income.

Hopefully that price rise comes sooner rather than later, at least take off the €10/t charge.