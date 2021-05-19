A 0.25p/l increase to its base price puts Dale Farm ahead of its competitors for April. \ Kevin Gibson Photography

Dale Farm and Aurivo are the only major milk processors to lift base price for April milk.

Aurivo has applied the largest increase, moving up 0.4p/l to a base of 29.15p/l, however, it is Dale Farm who will pay the highest base price, after the co-op added 0.25p/l to prices, taking it to a price to 29.8p/l once its 0.3p/l loyalty bonus is included.

Others have taken a cautious approach as production moves closer towards peak levels in May.

Lakeland Dairies held on 29p/l. This again includes a 1p/l co-op bonus payable on all milk supplied last month, including milk under fixed price contracts.

Glanbia Ireland/Fivemiletown are also holding steady, with a base price of 29.25p/l. However, while the price is unchanged, Glanbia’s new payment structure offering higher premiums for milk solids is applicable from April onwards.

Elsewhere, Glanbia Cheese is unchanged with a starting price of 28.75p/l, while Strathroy held at 28.5p/l.

Across all processors, the average base price is 29.09p/l, the highest monthly average since December 2017. Full analysis of April prices will be outlined in next week’s milk league.

While most dairy processors are holding prices, dairy commodity prices strengthened for the second week in succession at the Dutch Dairy Board auction.

Butter prices jumped by €60t to €4,040. Skim milk powder (SMP) rose for the fourth week in a row, with a €40/t increase bringing it to €2,580/t. Whole milk powder (WMP) rose by €30/t and now stands a €3,180.

GDT

However, the second and final GDT event of May saw the overall price index slipping by 0.2%, making it three negative results in succession, albeit with minor price drops.

The index now stands at US €4,150/t. Butter fell by 2.2% to $4,929/t with WMP down 0.2% to $4,123/t. SMP rose by 0.7% to $3,447 with cheddar up 1% to $4,321/t.

DAERA statistics

Meanwhile, DAERA statistics show that farm gate prices averaged 30.47p/l during March, up from 30.1p/l in February, and 4p/l ahead of the same month in 2020. Production during Q1 of this year was 650m litres, a 4% increase on the 625m litres produced during the same period in 2020.

Read more

Dairy Trends: butter and skim prices underpin strong commodities