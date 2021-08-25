Kieran and Kevin Swift with the sale topper Swift Fantasy, which sold for €3,050. \ Alfie Shaw

The Irish Blue Texel Sheep Society held its third annual premier sale last Saturday in Carrick-on-Shannon, with both average price and clearance rates up on the day.

Securing the top price was the ewe lamb Swift Fantasy. This stylish ewe was bred and exhibited by Kieran and Kevin Swift from Williamstown, Co Galway.

Born February 2021, this flashy ewe is sired by Derg Einstein and is out of a Powerful-bred ewe.

After back and forth bidding, she was eventually knocked down to a UK buyer at €3,050.

Taking both the male and female championships was Martin McLaughlin from Co Donegal.

He took the female and overall championship with Cashelview Frisky ET. This February-born ewe lamb is sired by Saltire Blue Derek, with Solway View Bullet on the dam’s side. The overall champion met her reserve at €1,860.

Premier sale female champion Cashelview Frisky ET and male champion Cashelview Frankie ET. \ Alfie Shaw

In the male championship, top of the line was Cashelview Frankie ET. This young ram is a full ET brother to the day’s female and overall champion.

Strong pre-sale interest meant that this ram quickly rose to his sale price of €2,220.

Standing as reserve male champion was Johnstown Fire Cracker from Francis and Jennifer Donohoe, Co Westmeath. This Cleenagh Dominator-sired ram hit the market at €940.

Reserve female champion was Limestone Fatima from John Walsh, Co Donegal. This Cooraclevin Doubleoseven-sired ewe lamb found her reserve at €920.

Doubleoseven was purchased at the premier two years ago and was also the sire behind Johnstown Farrell, which sold for €1,000.

Also hitting four-figure prices were Creggan Blues Everly from Robert Johnston and Hurricane Fantastic from James Higgins, selling at €1,060 and €1,000 respectively.

A small entry of Dassenkop sheep also met a flying trade.

In the ewe section, Philip Crowe led the way selling Powerful Faketan at €2,000, Powerful Firefly at €1,200 and Powerful Finder at €1,000. These were all sired by Powerful Magic Mike.

Top-priced Dassenkop ram lamb was Cooraclevin Fhoenix from Vicky Colloson, which sold for €900.