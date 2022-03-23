Physical prices remain strong but the gap between old and new crop prices will need to narrow as we head towards harvest.

Having been relatively stable for a period last week, grain markets are still showing volatility as they continue to move upwards at a slower pace than in recent weeks.

Markets frequently go into overdrive when an unexpected event occurs and it takes some time for them to settle again as the players involved settle on a new list of facts.

Prices weakened towards the end of last week as peace talks looked to offer some hope for an end to the war.

However the fighting continues and the MATIF December wheat price picked up again to close last week at €315/t, with the May contract having eased back to €360/t.

News of reduced quantities of grain available for international trade sparked the markets back into life on Monday.

Price movements seem more controlled, with no huge daily shifts like there were in recent weeks.

Monday last saw the December MATIF price increase steadily all day to close at €330/t, up €15/t

Daily swings of €10-€15/t are still common but price movements now feel like a more measured response to projected availability.

Monday last saw the December MATIF price increase steadily all day to close at €330/t, up €15/t. This is close to its highest level since the start of the war. The nearby May contract had a slightly higher rise of €16.75/t on Monday to close that day at €376.75/t.

Prices rose again on Tuesday by €5-€10/t before dropping back to below their opening positions and yet they finished higher at €379/t for May contracts and €332/t for December.

New-crop wheat offers are trending between €320/t and €330/t for December

Physical spot prices continue considerably above MATIF values, with both wheat and barley trading at between €410/t and €430/t depending on the day and the hour.

New-crop wheat offers are trending between €320/t and €330/t for December, but that €100/t price gap between old and new crops means that they must come much closer together before harvest.