Packed pens at the Ballyvoy ewe lamb sale as 3,300 ewe lambs went under the hammer at Armoy Co Antrim.

The annual Ballyvoy sale of breeding ewe lambs at Armoy Mart saw prices peak at £200 for a pen of 10 Suffolk Cheviot animals, down from £275 last year.

A total of 3,300 lambs were sold with a 100% clearance rate.

While prices were lower year on year, buying demand was solid throughout.

At the upper end of the market, Suffolk Cheviots made £120 to £168. Mule ewe lambs topped £146, with the main run selling from £100 to £142.

At Ballymena Mart on Tuesday, the annual Mule ewe lamb sale peaked at £440 for a single show lamb and the top-priced pen made £255.

Overall, 3,000 lambs averaged £114, down £18 year on year.

Rams

Pedigree Suffolk rams sold to a top price of 980 guineas (gns) at Ballymena for a shearling from Philip Lamont’s Triplek flock.

It was followed by 900gns for Stephen Toye’s Boveedy flock and the pre-show champion from the Bannview flock of Campbell and Jason Watson sold for 800gns.

Suffolk rams

On Friday evening, the on-farm sale of pedigree Suffolk rams by James Alexander, Randalstown, sold to 4,000gns for a shearling born in January 2021 and sired by Dol-IIys Rebel, followed by 3,200gn for another Suffolk shearling.

Across 84 rams sold, prices averaged £1,287.

