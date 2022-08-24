The annual Ballyvoy sale of breeding ewe lambs at Armoy Mart saw prices peak at £200 for a pen of 10 Suffolk Cheviot animals, down from £275 last year.

A total of 3,300 lambs were sold with a 100% clearance rate.

While prices were lower year on year, buying demand was solid throughout.

At the upper end of the market, Suffolk Cheviots made £120 to £168. Mule ewe lambs topped £146, with the main run selling from £100 to £142.

At Ballymena Mart on Tuesday, the annual Mule ewe lamb sale peaked at £440 for a single show lamb and the top-priced pen made £255.

Overall, 3,000 lambs averaged £114, down £18 year on year.

Rams

Pedigree Suffolk rams sold to a top price of 980 guineas (gns) at Ballymena for a shearling from Philip Lamont’s Triplek flock.

It was followed by 900gns for Stephen Toye’s Boveedy flock and the pre-show champion from the Bannview flock of Campbell and Jason Watson sold for 800gns.

Suffolk rams

On Friday evening, the on-farm sale of pedigree Suffolk rams by James Alexander, Randalstown, sold to 4,000gns for a shearling born in January 2021 and sired by Dol-IIys Rebel, followed by 3,200gn for another Suffolk shearling.

Across 84 rams sold, prices averaged £1,287.

