This October 2019-born Limousin x Belgium Blue heifer sired by Loyal (LM4184) sold for €2,350 at a special breeding heifer sale in Elphin.

Prices for plainer cattle have eased back a little more this week.

A slippage in the dairy cross category has been evident over the last few weeks.

This has been especially noticeable in marts towards the south of the country where bigger numbers of these type of cattle have been coming out over the last few weeks.

Farmer buyers have also eased back as sheds become full

Factory feedlots have eased back on purchasing Hereford and Angus cattle over the last two weeks as well which has meant demand has reduced a little. Farmer buyers have also eased back as sheds become full.

Until finished cattle start to come out of these sheds again, these finisher clients will likely stay out of the market for the next few weeks.

Supplies of finished cattle in marts have also started to fall off with very small numbers of finished cattle now appearing in marts. Almost all categories of bullocks dropped in price over the last week with the exception of the lightest category of bullocks at 350-400kg.

Heavier bullocks met an easier trade this week with bullocks in the 500kg to 600kg category trading at €2.50/kg for the top third

The top one-third of bullocks in this category came in at €2.52/kg up 6c/kg on the previous week while the average 350-400kg bullock came in at €2.10/kg up 7c/kg on the week before.

Heavier bullocks met an easier trade this week with bullocks in the 500kg to 600kg category trading at €2.50/kg for the top third, a drop of 9c/kg on the previous week’s trading.

Bullocks across all quality categories met a similar easing in price. Average quality bullocks in the 600 kg category came in at €2.19/kg last week.

Heifers

The heifer trade has remained steady over the last seven days. Lighter, poorer quality heifers appear to be under the most pressure with the bottom end of heifers in the 350-400kg bracket coming in at €1.83/kg/kg.

There is still a big premium out there for top-end quality heifers

Heavier heifers have remained a steady trade with average quality heifers in the 500-600kg bracket coming in at €2.44/kg while average quality heifers in the 600kg bracket came in at €2.29/kg this week. There is still a big premium out there for top-end quality heifers with a few special sales going very well over the last week.

Cows

The cow trade was also a little easier last week with poorer-quality “parlour cows” slipping in price again this week. Factory quotes for these type of stock have eased a little in recent weeks and this change has filtered back to the mart trade.

Average cows are coming in at €1.56/kg back 10 cent/kg on the previous week

Good quality cows are still a very good trade compared to prime cattle with the top third in the MartBids database coming in at €2.12/kg over the last seven days. There are a few Northern Ireland customers not as active as recent months and this has taken some of the heat out of the top end cows. Average cows are coming in at €1.56/kg back 10 cent/kg on the previous week.

Weanlings

Weanlings continue to be a strong trade with the top end weanling in the 300kg-400kg bracket coming in at €2.93/kg pretty much on par with the previous weeks trading. Weanling heifers are also holding pretty well with the top third in the 300-400kg category coming in at €2.82/kg over the last seven days.