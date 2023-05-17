There are buyers looking for vacant farmhouses, says IPAV.

Prices are “going up” for vacant farmhouses at the moment, says Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) CEO Pat Davitt.

“There’s a lot of interest in these types of properties. Like everything, a shortage of supply leads to it,” he said.

Davitt explained that “there is a buyer” for vacant farmhouses, with prices ranging from €100,000 to €200,000 depending on location and condition, and encouraged farmers to sell on.

He said there are examples where a farm is inherited by siblings who have no interest in farming where they rent out the land and sell the old dwelling house.

“Somebody in the local community could be interested in them then,” he added.

However, the IPAV boss warned that selling farmhouses can come with problems, suggesting that farmers need to ensure those who buy them are comfortable living near active farmland.

Planning

Davitt said another aspect of the increased demand for vacant farmhouses is their “huge help” in gaining planning permission. He said it has always been the case that these properties are bought, only to be later levelled or become a small room as part of a bigger new house.

Read more