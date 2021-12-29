Prices lifted after reopening in 2020 and never dropped back \ Philip Doyle

Mart throughput during 2021 proved very strong, with prices increasing across all cattle types.

Online bidding helped to increase prices again in 2021. The introduction of online bidding in 2020 gave a lift to prices on marts reopening following the first lockdown in spring 2020.

This lift continued right through to autumn 2020 and an increasing beef price in 2021 helped to further lift prices.

Strong demand from early 2021 led to increased buyer activity ringside, which continued right throughout the year.

Looking at all the different cattle types, we saw substantial lifts across the board. From looking at data, the biggest increases came in forward and fed cattle types, as factories and agents were looking for a constant supply of finished cattle.

Heavy heifers

Looking at heifers of 500kg-plus, we see the average price was up 26c/kg for 2021 compared with 2020 levels. This increase jumps to 35c/kg if we compare 2021 with the 2019 yearly average.

It was also interesting to see that the demand for better-quality lots increased even further, with the top third of lots sold seeing average increase by 31c/kg on the year.

This resulted in the top third of heifers weighing 500kg or more seeing an average of €2.59/kg.

If we take a 600kg fit heifer of better quality, this results in an average selling price of €1,554/head.

If the same animal went direct to slaughter and had a 55% kill-out, this is the equivalent of a factory price of €4.71/kg.

Similar highs

Similar highs were seen in the forward bullock trade, with average price rising by 25c/kg on the year.

Overall average for the year for steers weighing 500kg-plus rested at €2.24/kg.

For a 600kg animal, this is a per-head price of €1,344.

Lighter stores

Lighter stores also saw significant change, with prices up 11c to 20c/kg on 2020 levels.

If we go back to 2019 levels, these prices are up an additional 5c/kg on top of this.

In line with fed cattle prices, the better quality lot again performed best.

Steers from 400kg to 500kg saw average for the top third of lots sold increase by 20c/kg to rest at €2.56/kg. This means your 450kg store steer in the top 33% of lots averaged €1,152/head.

Weanlings

Prices for weanlings also saw substantial change on the year. Lighter stock again topped the charts, with both heifers and bulls weighing 200kg to 300kg seeing the top third of lots sold surpassing €3/kg on average.

These prices were generally led by lighter, heavily muscled weanlings. If we look on a per-head basis, it means that a 250kg weanling was making €760 on average.

If we look at the bottom third of lots sold in this weight bracket, we see the difference is halved for heifers and even more for bulls.

The bigger difference with the lower end of weanling bulls is due to much higher numbers of first-cross dairy beef lots included compared with heifers.

Moving up weights

Moving up the weights, demand still proved very strong. Average for both bulls and heifers in the most common weight bracket of 300kg to 400kg saw average price settle at €2.52/kg.

If we take the medium of a 350kg weanling, the average per-head price rests at €882. This price is €50/head higher than 2020 and €70 up on 2019 levels.

Heavy weanlings proved in high demand all year, as a shortage of killing stock led to some buyers securing animals to finish out of the shed. This resulted in average sale price rising by 18c/kg across bulls and heifers.

Next week

Next week, we feature a full breakdown of weanlings based on breed to see how each performed.