A bigger mix of calves at Kilkenny on Tuesday resulted in a drop in average price. Bulls were €10 back on the previous renewal, with an average of €149 per head, while heifers were over €30 back, settling at €123 on average.
Speaking after the sale auctioneer George Candler said: “It was a mixed selection of calves on offer, with top-quality lots in short supply. From next week our calf sale will be held on Monday in conjunction with our sheep sale”
Continental heifers peaked at €220, with prices starting as low as €80. Their male comrades started at €130 per head and sold up to €250.
Angus and Hereford bulls started at €100 and topped out at a price of €340. This was for a pair of Hereford bull calves that were two months of age. Heifers were a bit harder sold, with prices starting at €80 and heading up to €200.
The upper end of Friesian bulls on offer sold from €110 to €135 per head.
In total 88 of the 93 calves on offer found new homes.
