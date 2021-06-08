These three Aubrac bull calves born in late April sold for €185.

A bigger mix of calves at Kilkenny on Tuesday resulted in a drop in average price. Bulls were €10 back on the previous renewal, with an average of €149 per head, while heifers were over €30 back, settling at €123 on average.

Speaking after the sale auctioneer George Candler said: “It was a mixed selection of calves on offer, with top-quality lots in short supply. From next week our calf sale will be held on Monday in conjunction with our sheep sale”

Continental heifers peaked at €220, with prices starting as low as €80. Their male comrades started at €130 per head and sold up to €250.

Angus and Hereford bulls started at €100 and topped out at a price of €340. This was for a pair of Hereford bull calves that were two months of age. Heifers were a bit harder sold, with prices starting at €80 and heading up to €200.

The upper end of Friesian bulls on offer sold from €110 to €135 per head.

In total 88 of the 93 calves on offer found new homes.

This pair of Hereford bull calves born mid-April sold for €160 each.

This April-born Aubrac bull calf sold for €220.

This April-born Hereford bull calf sold for €150.

These four Friesian bull calves born early May sold for €135.

These three Hereford heifer calves aged between five- and six-weeks sold for €125.

This pair of six-week-old Angus bull calves sold for €110.

This pair of six-week-old Friesian bull calves sold for €135.