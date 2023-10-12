Inflation data for September published on Thursday morning shows that consumer prices have risen 6.4% from a year ago.

Worryingly, this is an increase from the 6.3% experienced last month and well above the year-to-date low of 5.8% seen in July.

Two successive months of rising inflation is far from the trend needed to get costs back under control - and far from what the European Central Bank will want to see for it to start reducing interest rates.

The CSO also produced agriculture input and output numbers for August, which make grim reading. The prices for cattle dropped 4% from July, while the price of milk was down 6% over the month.

On an annual basis, milk was 38% lower than August of last year, while cattle were down 4.6%. On the cost side, overall inputs were only 0.4% lower than July while they had dropped 12% from a year ago.

Big annual drops in fertiliser (-45%) and feed (-6.7%) were largely offset by a 25% increase in electricity costs over the year.