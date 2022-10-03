Intermedite male, overall male and reserve overall show champion Carrickmore Schumacher ET sold privately in the yard for €30,000. \Alfie Shaw

Although there was no male sale on the day, breeders were not deterred from striking deals in the yard. Carrickmore Schumacher, exhibited by the Connell brothers, sold post show for a sum of €30,000 to the Glenmarshal herd, Co Down, in what is one of the highest known prices for a private Limousin sale in Ireland.

He had earlier won intermediate male champion, male champion and reserve overall champion.

The Ernevalley Limousin herd, Co Cavan, saw their young heifer Ernevalley Sweetheart ET take the junior female champion sash. Sweetheart went on to achieve the top price in the heifer sale when she sold for €11,000 for the Lynch family at less than 10 months of age.

The Milbrook herd collected an array of sashes in the morning to combine with their top priced heifers later in the afternoon. Milbrook Senorita ET, an April 2021-born heifer from the herd, claimed intermediate female champion and reserve female champion.

Junior female champion was Ernevalley Sweetheart ET for the Lynch family. She sold for the top price in the heifer sale at €11,000. \Alfie Shaw

Senorita later went under the hammer at the elite heifer sale, with auctioneer George Candler’s hammer falling at €9,100 for the heifer. Milbrook Sexyspice ET acted as the herd’s second entry to the heifer sale. She went on to break the five-figure barrier when the hammer fell at €10,000 for the Ideal 23 daughter, the second highest price on the day.

Coco is the Mega Moo

It was a day to remember for Donegal breeder Eoghan Breslin, with his Elite Ice Cream heifer Coco crowned commercial and Mega Moo champion. The society ran the special Mega Moo raffle as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, where 100 tickets were sold for €100 each.

Ten tickets were drawn in total, with the nine runners up walking away with generously sponsored prizes. But it was lucky winner Donal Molloney who had the choice of the under 460kg Mega Moo heifers as his first prize. He tapped out Breslin’s Coco as his pick, with Molloney travelling home with the heifer while Breslin received a cheque for €10,000 as part of the raffle.