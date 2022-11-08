To mark animal welfare awareness day, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced a nationwide art competition for primary school pupils aged 10, 11 and 12 years of age.

Children interested in taking part are asked to draw or paint their favourite animal using whatever design they like or they can photograph it via smartphone and get a parent or guardian to submit the picture via email to ArtCompetition@agriculture.gov.ie along with your name, school, and age before 5pm on 21 November 2022.

Five winners will be selected from all entries received and the judging panel will be headed by ISPCA ambassador Rosanna Davison.

Prizes

The prizes for the five winners is a Dublin Zoo family pass for 2023 and goodie bag.

The competition opened on Monday 7 November and closes on 21 November 2022.

Commenting on animal welfare awareness day, Minister McConalogue said: “Young people today are the pet owners, farmers and the veterinarians of tomorrow.

"I encourage primary school pupils aged 10, 11 and 12 across the country to show their support for animal welfare awareness day and their love of animals of all shapes and sizes by entering their artwork into this competition.

"I look forward to meeting the winners at a really exciting event on 8 December."