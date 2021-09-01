Leading global charity Oxfam has come out strongly against countries and corporations that have published ambitious net-zero-carbon targets based on mitigation measures to capture emissions involving land use while failing to make specific emissions cuts in their business.
Oxfam has calculated that all the farmland on the planet would be required to deliver planned carbon removal. Net zero achieved this way brings a real risk of fuelling a surge in demand for land in low – and middle-income countries with the consequence of mass displacement of people and hunger.
