Dr Joe Patton has a degree in ag science from UCD and started his career in Teagasc in 2006 in the area of dairy herd nutrition. / Philip Doyle

The new head of the Teagasc dairy knowledge transfer department Dr Joe Patton will be at the dairy open day in Teagasc Moorepark next week to meet and engage with farmers on the challenges facing the sector.

Speaking in advance of Moorepark '21 open day, Dr Patton commented: “My priority for the Teagasc dairy KT team will be the integration of environmental, social and economic sustainability into a strong technical programme.

“This will be delivered across the core areas of grassland management and nutrient-use efficiency, farm facilities and labour, and herd breeding and fertility management.

“We will work closely with Teagasc colleagues and industry partners to help develop sustainable dairy beef initiatives.

“We also plan to enhance our decision-support capabilities around grass-based nutrition, farm finance, animal health and welfare,” he added.

Patton was appointed as the head of dairy knowledge transfer in Teagasc following the move by Dr Tom O’Dwyer to head up the Teagasc Signpost programme.

If you wish to attend the Teagasc dairy open day in Moorepark on one of the days (14, 15, 16 September), pre-registration is required at www.teagasc.ie/moorepark21.