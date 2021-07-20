Irish Cattle & Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) beef chair Edmund Graham said he believes the time has come to wind down the beef taskforce and switch the priority to establishing a beef regulator.

“Over the course of the beef taskforce, it became abundantly clear to [the] ICSA that the position of the primary producer was not being strengthened in any significant way.

"Existing mechanisms are not delivering fairness for beef farmers and the only way to level the playing field is with a regulator who is equipped with all the necessary powers and resources,” he said.

Competition laws

“Competition laws have also proven to be of little value. It has become evident with our discussions with the CCPC that a finer instrument than competition law is required when it comes to the beef sector.

“That instrument must be a regulator, who is knowledgeable about the sector, properly resourced and armed with clear investigative powers.

"They must have the ability to forensically audit the books and all of this must be backed by robust legislation.”

He said that legislation was both necessary and urgent and that a duty was upon Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to deliver on it.

“[The] ICSA is proposing a mechanism whereby the Minister chairs discussions between the farming organisations and the factory bosses on a regular basis with a view to delivering consistent fair play for farmers and a better future for beef farmers.”