Who we are

The Agricultural Trust is a company limited by guarantee under company number 22941. Our registered address is The Irish Farm Centre, Bluebell, Dublin 12. We publish the Irish Farmers Journal, The Irish Field, Irish Country Magazine and other titles.

This notice sets out the basis on which any personal data we collect from you, or that you provide to us, will be processed. For the purpose of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), when providing services to customers or as an employer, the data controller is the Agricultural Trust.

What personal data do we collect from you?

You may give us data by:

Corresponding with us by phone, email or otherwise. We ask you to disclose only as much information as is necessary to provide you with information relating to our products or services.

Advertising with us.

Subscribing to digital and printed copies of our publications.

What information about you do we obtain from others?

When you use our products, we may obtain the following categories of personal data from others.

Information you voluntarily provide

You may give us information by filling in forms on the site or mobile applications, or by corresponding with us by email, phone or otherwise. This includes information you provide when you sign up to use services on our site, subscribe for other services, place an order through our site, participate in discussion boards or other social media functions on our site, enter a competition, promotion or survey, and when you report a problem with our site. The information you give may include your name, address, email address and phone number, financial and credit card information, personal description and photograph.

Cookies

We collect some information about our users by using cookies on our website. We do this to:

Enhance our service to individual users.

Track the path of visitors through the site.

Improve the performance of the website.

Identify repeat visits to the site by users.

Sell advertising space on the website.

A cookie is a little piece of data stored by the browser on the hard drive of your computer, at the request of our server. Cookies contain information that is transferred to your computer's hard drive. On revisiting the our website, our computer server will recognise the cookie, giving us information about your last visit.

Cookies help us to improve the our websites and to deliver a better and more personalised service. They enable us to:

Estimate our audience size and usage patterns.

Store information about user preferences.

Allow us to customise the our website according to individual interests.

Speed up the use of the website and searches.

Managing and disabling cookies

Any cookie that is not strictly necessary is not active by default and does not send information to the resource it is called from. Accepting all cookies makes all cookies active. You can modify your cookie preferences for the website at any time by clicking on the ‘Cookie Settings’ button below.

Cookie Settings

We also use pixel tags, sometimes called web beacons, in our HTML-based emails.

We may use third-party organisations to conduct research on our website but your information will not be passed on to third-parties such as mailing organisations.

Processing is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject.

Why do we collect this information?

We collect the information in order to provide you with our services, to market our services, to improve our site and to recruit staff. We will use this information:

To administer and improve our site and for internal operations, including troubleshooting, data analysis, testing, research, statistical and survey purposes.

As part of our efforts to keep our site safe and secure.

To deliver information about our products, where you have subscribed to receive same.

To measure or understand the effectiveness of advertising we serve to you and others, and to deliver relevant advertising to you.

To make suggestions and recommendations to you and other users of our website about services that may be of interest.

The legal basis for the processing of your data are:

Processing necessary for the performance of a contract which you have entered into with us or to take steps at your request prior to entering into a contract.

That you have provided consent for the processing for marketing purposes.

With whom do we share this information?

We may share your personal data with our selected business associates or suppliers and contractors to provide you with our services and products. For example, these business partners may include our web-hosting provider and our IT service providers. In addition, we may disclose your personal information to third parties:

We may provide your information to a third-party supplier to undertake market research.

In the event that we sell or buy any business or assets, in which case we may disclose your personal data to the prospective seller or buyer of such business or assets.

If we or substantially all of our assets are acquired by a third party, in which case information held by us about our customers will be one of the transferred assets.

If we are under a duty to disclose or share your information in order to comply with any legal obligation, or in order to enforce or apply our terms of use and other agreements, or to protect our rights, property and safety, our customers, or others. This includes exchanging information with other companies and organisations for the purposes of fraud protection and credit risk reduction.

Disclosure of your information

We may also share your information with selected third parties, including:

Business partners, suppliers and sub-contractors for the performance of any contract we enter into with them or you.

We hold a list of all entities with whom your personal data is shared. This list is available on request.

How long do we keep your informaion?

How long we retain your information depends on the type of information and the purposes for which it is used. We will keep your information for no longer than is required or permitted.

Do we transfer your information outside the European Union (EU) or European Economic Area (EEA)?

Yes. The data we collect may be transferred to and stored in the United States, outside the EEA, for which there is an adequacy decision relating to the safeguards for personal data from the European Commission. This applies where we use MailChimp for email marketing.

What are you rights with respect to your personal data?

You have the following rights:

The right to access the personal data we hold about you.

The right to require us to rectify any inaccurate personal data about you without undue delay.

The right to have us erase any personal data we hold about you in circumstances such as where it is no longer necessary for us to hold the personal data or, in some circumstances, if you have withdrawn your consent to the processing.

The right to object to us processing personal data about you, such as processing for profiling or direct marketing.

The right to opt out from receiving any marketing communications

The right to ask us to provide your personal data to you in a portable format, or, where technically feasible, for us to port that personal data to another provider, provided it does not result in a disclosure of personal data relating to other people.

The right to request a restriction of the processing of your personal data.

Where our processing of your personal data is based on your consent to that processing, you have the right to withdraw that consent at any time but any processing that we have carried out before you withdrew your consent remains lawful.

You may exercise any of the above rights by contacting legal@agriculturaltrust.ie.

You may lodge a complaint with your local supervisory authority with respect to our processing of your personal data. The local supervisory authority in Ireland is the Data Protection Commissioner. The website is www.dataprotection.ie.

What will happen if we change our privacy notice?

This notice may change from time to time, and any changes will be posted on our site and will be effective when posted. Please review this notice each time you use our site or our services. This notice was last updated on 21/01/2019.

How can you contact us?

The Agricultural Trust, Irish Farm Centre, Bluebell, Dublin 12

Tel: 01- 4199514

Email: legal@agriculturaltrust.ie