The Agricultural Trust is a company limited by guarantee under company number 22941. Our registered address is The Irish Farm Centre, Bluebell, Dublin 12. We publish the Irish Farmers Journal, The Irish Field, Irish Country Magazine and other titles.
This notice sets out the basis on which any personal data we collect from you, or that you provide to us, will be processed. For the purpose of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), when providing services to customers or as an employer, the data controller is the Agricultural Trust.
You may give us data by:
When you use our products, we may obtain the following categories of personal data from others.
Information you voluntarily provide
You may give us information by filling in forms on the site or mobile applications, or by corresponding with us by email, phone or otherwise. This includes information you provide when you sign up to use services on our site, subscribe for other services, place an order through our site, participate in discussion boards or other social media functions on our site, enter a competition, promotion or survey, and when you report a problem with our site. The information you give may include your name, address, email address and phone number, financial and credit card information, personal description and photograph.
Cookies
We collect some information about our users by using cookies on our website. We do this to:
A cookie is a little piece of data stored by the browser on the hard drive of your computer, at the request of our server. Cookies contain information that is transferred to your computer's hard drive. On revisiting the our website, our computer server will recognise the cookie, giving us information about your last visit.
Cookies help us to improve the our websites and to deliver a better and more personalised service. They enable us to:
Any cookie that is not strictly necessary is not active by default and does not send information to the resource it is called from. Accepting all cookies makes all cookies active. You can modify your cookie preferences for the website at any time by clicking on the ‘Cookie Settings’ button below.
We also use pixel tags, sometimes called web beacons, in our HTML-based emails.
We may use third-party organisations to conduct research on our website but your information will not be passed on to third-parties such as mailing organisations.
Processing is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject.
We collect the information in order to provide you with our services, to market our services, to improve our site and to recruit staff. We will use this information:
The legal basis for the processing of your data are:
We may share your personal data with our selected business associates or suppliers and contractors to provide you with our services and products. For example, these business partners may include our web-hosting provider and our IT service providers. In addition, we may disclose your personal information to third parties:
We may also share your information with selected third parties, including:
We hold a list of all entities with whom your personal data is shared. This list is available on request.
How long we retain your information depends on the type of information and the purposes for which it is used. We will keep your information for no longer than is required or permitted.
Yes. The data we collect may be transferred to and stored in the United States, outside the EEA, for which there is an adequacy decision relating to the safeguards for personal data from the European Commission. This applies where we use MailChimp for email marketing.
You have the following rights:
Where our processing of your personal data is based on your consent to that processing, you have the right to withdraw that consent at any time but any processing that we have carried out before you withdrew your consent remains lawful.
You may exercise any of the above rights by contacting legal@agriculturaltrust.ie.
You may lodge a complaint with your local supervisory authority with respect to our processing of your personal data. The local supervisory authority in Ireland is the Data Protection Commissioner. The website is www.dataprotection.ie.
This notice may change from time to time, and any changes will be posted on our site and will be effective when posted. Please review this notice each time you use our site or our services. This notice was last updated on 21/01/2019.
The Agricultural Trust, Irish Farm Centre, Bluebell, Dublin 12
Tel: 01- 4199514
Email: legal@agriculturaltrust.ie