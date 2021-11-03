Pig farmers have had a challenging year, with well-documented drops in prices, rising feed costs, labour shortages and pressure on the processing sector due to COVID-19.

This has been coupled with recent revelations that some butchers continue to import foreign meat, despite an abundance of supply within the Irish market.

To highlight these imports, the IFA has launched a farmer-led DNA testing programme to identify the origin of the meat being sold.

To take part, the IFA has asked farmers to:

Get a single sample of meat, – one rasher, slice of ham or a bit of pork chop.

Wrap in clingfilm, in a zip-lock bag and put in an envelope.

Include a cheque made out to the IFA for €35. Include the name of the outlet that the sample is from, the product as named on menu, the location, your own name and number.

A postal address will be provided by emailing the IFA secretary: sarahhanley@ifa.ie

IFA pig chair Roy Gallie said: “There is a responsibility on hotels, procurement and consumers to buy Irish pigmeat. Work permits need to be easily accessible with an element of longevity.”

The Irish Farmers Journal spoke to farmers to get their insights on the problems facing the sector

David Ronan, Tipperary

“It’s disjointed, I need to get €1.75/kg just to break even, but I’m getting €1.45/kg. The staffing issues are chronic and there were no permits announced for the sector last week, even though I have lobbied many of my local TDs. The threat of African swine fever is also a major concern. It’s already in the domestic food chain in Germany and I don’t think the Government is doing enough to prevent the spread to our shores. It needs to be an all-island approach, because it could wipe out 90% of our pigs.”

Cathal O’Donovan, Cork

“I’ve applied for five worker permits in the last 18 months at €1,000 a go. Three were rejected two were accepted. It’s time-consuming and there is a lot of red tape. If the visa is rejected we are supposed to get €800 back but I haven’t seen that yet. Pig prices are back 30c/kg and feed is up €70t. The price really needs to go up.”

Matty Moore, Offaly

“We’ve had two full-time positions available for the last nine months. We’ve had people accept the position but not show up for the first day. We’ve gone to recruiters to fill the positions.

“To apply for permits we must advertise the positions on a paper, website and on the Government site provided before they register us as having a need, which can take four weeks. From there the processing can take a few months. I’ve applied recently and it could be the new year before it’s processed, and even then it could be rejected.”

William Murphy, Westmeath

“There is a severe labour shortage, and the people we are expected to hire are unsuitable and untrained.

“Feed is up and pig prices are down 30c/kg so we are living hand to mouth. Then we have imported pork coming into the country which is unnecessary.

“I would urge people in the lead up to Christmas to support local and buy Irish.”

Christopher Brady, Cavan

“I’ve two positions available and not one application. Pig farmers who have bad staff can’t get rid of them because there’s no one else. I haven’t even tried for a work permit because it’s time, money and hassle, and it could be rejected.”