Monthly milk production continues to contract in NI, sparking concerns among processors about milk supply over the next 12 months.

The latest DAERA statistics show that 214.2m litres were produced in January 2023, down 1.6% or just over 3m litres on the same month in 2022.

The gap in February 2023 was not as great, with 203.7m litres produced, down just 0.3% on the equivalent figure from 2022.

It is too early to say whether this is a sign that production is starting to pick up, but either way, it is now 10 months in a row that lower milk volumes have been recorded on NI dairy farms.

During 2022, NI milk production totalled 2.525bn litres, down 15m litres or 0.6% on 2021 levels.

Falling prices

While monthly production has been falling since April 2022, the recent cuts to milk prices do not send a positive signal to farmers to produce more milk over the remainder of 2023.

Since December 2022, base prices have generally fallen by 12p/l, excluding the loss of winter bonus payments.

Base prices have now slipped below the cost of production for the average dairy farm, and with further cuts expected for April supplies, many farmers will be in a loss making situation.

There are some reports that farmers have started easing back on concentrate feed levels, which will inevitably impact on yields.

Cull cow values

Another factor impacting overall production has been the exceptionally strong trade for cull cows.

Prices of 180p/kg to 210p/kg have been common in the live ring for good-quality fleshed animals and mart managers report dairy cows are underpinning weekly throughput.

Record numbers of cattle are also being removed off farms due to bovine TB, with herd incidence currently at its highest level since compulsory testing began in 1959.

Outlook

With several factors pointing to a further drop in NI milk supply, local processors are taking a more cautious approach to the direction of travel for milk prices in the month ahead.

Another price correction is expected on April supplies, but there are signs that such corrections will be smaller than initially projected.

Beyond that, there is much more uncertainty on pricing as local processors wish to shore up their milk pool.

Much will depend on returns from commodity markets and with EU supplies forecast to fall 0.2%, market analysts forecast dairy markets will harden during the second half of this year.

Whether that will be enough to get farmers back into profit remains an unknown.

