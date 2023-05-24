Lamb quotes have eased in Northern Ireland but deals are being made well above base.

Local factories have cut lamb quotes by 10-20p/kg this week, putting base prices on 650-660p/kg.

However, despite the drop in base quotes, reports indicate processors are struggling to secure sheep at the reduced prices.

Competition in the live ring remains robust, keeping a floor under the trade, and farmers are using this outlet to their advantage when negotiating for higher prices.

Good-quality lambs regularly made £140 at mart sales held earlier this week, and to keep pace, local plants offered deals of 665- 670p/kg.

Price comparison

Prices in the Republic of Ireland are generally steady, with lambs moving around €8.10/kg, which converts to a sterling equivalent in the region of 660p/kg.

In Britain, the lamb trade is extremely buoyant, with 680p/kg commonly paid and reports of 700p/kg available at the top end of the market.

Beef

Processors have also moved to cut quotes on prime cattle this week, bringing base prices for U-3 grading animals to 476p/kg, although several plants are officially on 470p/kg.

While there is pressure being exerted by processors in an effort to keep a grip on the trade, regular finishers indicate that 498-500p/kg is still being paid on in-spec steers and heifers.

However, young bulls are a much more challenging trade, with the best deals on offer around 488-490p/kg.

Quotes for cows are holding steady at 390p/kg for R3 animals with deals around 415p/kg freely available.

Read more

Five tips for farm safety at silage time