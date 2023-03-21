The ProDig Mammoth and Taurus folding fork range spans from 12ft to 18ft in working width.

Carlow based attachment manufacturer ProDig has redeveloped its folding silage fork lineup with the launch of its Mammoth and Taurus range.

Working widths range from 12ft (3.6m) to 18ft (5.5m) while weights span from 1,500kg to 2,200kg. As standard, 50mm Hardox tines measuring 6ft (1.83m) in length are fitted, with a 7ft (2.1m) option available. Twin high-tensile side tines are bolted in place for ease of replacement.

The main pivot pins have been replaced for 80mm x 496mm versions while the double clevis ram ends feature 40mm pins, all of which are greasable with replaceable bushings.

The main pivot pins have been upgraded and are now 80mm x 496mm while the double clevis pins are all 40mm in diameter.

Transport width is 2.9m regardless of working width while an optional tine guard can be fitted. The strengthened upper spill frame is bolted on for ease of removal. A removable centre section is standard for machines with Z-Bar linkage systems.

The folding side wings feature an adjustable locking system for strength and support. Each wing is hydraulically held in place with a double pilot check valve to prevent creep during operation.

Transport width regardless of working width is 2.9m.

The bottom section is constructed from 12mm folded plate with an added 12mm Hardox wear strip.

The Taurus Range can be specified with wider along with an optional bolt on maize blade. Customer logos in the wing sections and custom colour schemes are possible.