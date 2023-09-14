The redeveloped Mammoth folding silage fork is offered in widths from 12ft (3.6m) to 18ft (5.5m).

Carlow manufacturer ProDig will present its redeveloped Mammoth folding silage fork at the National Ploughing Championships.

The firm launched the Mammoth and Taurus ranges earlier in the spring. A new HD grapple bucket range will be displayed for the first time.

Working widths range from 12ft (3.6m) to 18ft (5.5m), while respective weights span from 1,500kg to 2,200kg.

As standard, 50mm 6ft (1.83m) Hardox tines are fitted, with a 7ft (2.1m) option available.Twin high-tensile side tines are bolted in place for ease of replacement.

The main pivot pins have been beefed up to 80mm x 496mm versions, while the double clevis ram ends feature 40mm pins, all of which are greasable with replaceable bushings.

The bottom section is constructed from 12mm folded plate, with an added 12mm Hardox wear strip. Customer branding in the wing sections, as well as custom colour schemes, are available.

The new HD grapple bucket is a new addition to the brands range of attachments.

Mainly aimed at export markets, the new HD grapple bucket range has been designed for large wheel loaders from 11t to 21t.

Capacities range from 2.2m3 up to 4.0m3, while widths range from 2.6m to 3.2m. The range comprises a total of 10 models.

Meanwhile, the display unit at the Ploughing will be the 3.7m3 model, which measures 3m in width.