The Prodig Pro Shear range comprises four models from 1.3m to 2.2m

Among its wide range of exhibits at next week’s Ploughing, Prodig Attachments is set to showcase its latest Shear range.

The range comprises the Pro Shear silage grab, Shear Genius shear bucket, and its versatile Megabite shear bucket with a plastic retaining device for feeding baled silage.

The Pro Shear lineup is offered in four sizes ranging from 1.3m to 2.2m with capacities ranging from 0.92m³ to 1.56m³.

All models are equipped with 885mm-long Hardox tines each with a replaceable wear tip. Blades are heat treated for a long wear life while all pivots are fitted with replaceable bushings.

Pro Slice

Also set to be on display is the Pro Slice bale shears. It is built using Hardox and Domex plates as well as heat treated blades for a long wear life.

Prodig says that the Pro Slice is compatible with all bales from 1.2m (4ft) to 1.5m (5ft). As standard, the unit is fitted with five 985mm (39in) tines with the option of two additional tines. The Pro Slice has an unladen weight of 452kg.

Also expected to be on the Carlow manufacturer's stand is its beet chopper and meal-feeding bucket as well as its silage fork range.