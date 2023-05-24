Dairygold officially launched three new products in the Aerabo – pronounce Éire-bó – range of fortified premium milk powders for the Asian market last Thursday. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue launched the event, held on the first day of the global SIAL trade show in Shanghai, China.

The Cork-based co-operative said the new products are aimed at the young professional adult milk drinkers, older more health-conscious consumers and those with more active lifestyles. The Aerabo brand was originally launched in China in 2021 and was the first Irish dairy brand to receive Bord Bia grass fed accreditation. That product is currently available in more than 100 stores covering 20 cities across China.

Having spent much of 2022 building a strong distributor network in the Asian nation, Dairygold said in their annual report that the expansion of the range this year is part of the co-op’s strategy to “build a business that will deliver incremental growth and higher margin, by developing premium products for key growth markets”.

Kerry Dairy Ireland had their own launch of a new adult nutrition product to the Chinese market. Called Origimel, the powder is geared towards ageing consumers seeking nutritional products. Orgimel will also be sold with Bord Bia’s Grass Fed logo.

The launch was attended by Minister McConalogue and Kerry Chairman Tom Moran, as well as representatives of Bord Bia and Kerry.