The UCD school of veterinary medicine now has a new head.

Professor Rory Breathnach has been appointed dean and head of the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine (SVM).

With a background in small animal veterinary medicine, Prof Breathnach replaces Professor Michael Doherty, who has held the position since September 2016.

The new veterinary school boss graduated from the UCD veterinary medicine course in 1986. Following an internship in small animal clinical studies in UCD, he then obtained an MSc in drug toxicology from the University of London.

After four years in small animal practice, he returned to the UCD vet school as a lecturer in 1991 and subsequently obtained a PhD in clinical dermatology. He was appointed clinical director of the UCD Veterinary Hospital in 2015.

Challenges

Commenting on his appointment, Prof Breathnach said: “The current and future challenges facing veterinary educational establishments and the wider profession have been well documented.

“However, surrounded by a team of formidable colleagues within UCD and with the support of collaborators in cognate roles, I am confident we can successfully address these challenges.”

In addition to his roles in UCD, the new dean is also a member of the committee for veterinary medicinal products with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), having previously been a member of the advisory committee on veterinary medicines (Health Products Regulatory Authority) and chair of the veterinary scientific advice working party (EMA).

He is also a member of the Department of Agriculture’s advisory committee on companion animal welfare and the scientific committee of the Irish Greyhound Board.

Acknowledging the work of Prof Doherty, Prof Breathnach highlighted “the tireless efforts of all previous deans that have allowed me to now embrace this unique experience”.

