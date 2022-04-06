A professional hoofcare course is now scheduled to run from the 25-28 April with training providers EKO Hoofcare.

This course is aimed at farmers who wish to upskill or take up a career in hoof trimming.

The course is both theory- and practical-based and runs for four days in total, covering advanced theory and treatments, the five-step Dutch method (advanced), safe use of equipment and application of blocks, shoes and bandages, practical trimming of routine and lame cows (advanced) and best practice in foot bathing.

In order to gain the full professional qualification, participants will complete a number of practical check days in three blocks of two days, followed by an assessment day.

For those who have previously completed the four-day professional course, a check-in two-day block is also scheduled for the 29 and 30 April.

To book your place, go to www.macraskillnet.ie/courses.

Following booking of either course, the training provider, EKO Hoofcare, will be in contact to discuss location and attendee suitability.